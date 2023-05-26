News & Insights

Toyota to issue $740.5 mln worth of sustainable bonds

May 26, 2023 — 12:43 am EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Friday it will issue 100 billion yen ($740.5 million) worth of sustainable bonds.

The world's largest automaker by sales said it would use the money raised through the bonds for research and development as well as capital investment for battery electric vehicles and fuel-cell electric vehicles and their components, among others.

