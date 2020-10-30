Toyota to invest $500 mln in KDDI to deepen ties for 'connected car'

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and KDDI Corp 9433.T said on Friday that Japan's biggest automaker would invest 52.2 billion yen ($500 million) in the mobile carrier to deepen their partnership in the age of the "connected car".

Toyota will buy 18.3 million treasury shares from KDDI, boosting its stake in the carrier to 13.74% from 12.95%, they said in a statement.

($1 = 104.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2740;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.