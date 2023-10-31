News & Insights

Banking
TSLA

Toyota to invest $8 bln in North Carolina EV battery plant

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

October 31, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Adds details, background throughout

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T said on Tuesday it would invest $8 billion more and add about 3,000 jobs at its electric-vehicle battery manufacturing plant in North Carolina.

The Japanese automaker, which plans to have electrified options for its models available by 2025, said the latest move will bring its total investment to about $13.9 billion and jobsto more than 5,000.

The move comes as legacy automakers work to build more EVs and catch up with market leader Tesla TSLA.O.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Devika Syamnath)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BankingUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.