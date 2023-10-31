Toyota to invest $8 bln in North Carolina EV battery plant

Adds details, background throughout

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T said on Tuesday it would invest $8 billion more and add about 3,000 jobs at its electric-vehicle battery manufacturing plant in North Carolina.

The Japanese automaker, which plans to have electrified options for its models available by 2025, said the latest move will bring its total investment to about $13.9 billion and jobsto more than 5,000.

The move comes as legacy automakers work to build more EVs and catch up with market leader Tesla TSLA.O.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Devika Syamnath)

