News & Insights

US Markets
F

Toyota to invest $1.3 bln in Kentucky facility for new electric SUV

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

February 06, 2024 — 11:40 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Adds background and details in paragraphs 3 and 6-8

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Toyota 7203.T said on Tuesday it would invest $1.3 billion at its Kentucky facility for electrification efforts, including assembly of a new, three-row battery electric SUV for the U.S. market.

The project brings the plant's total investment to nearly $10 billion.

The move comes at a time when legacy automakers such as FordF.N have pulled back from their electric vehicle (EV) ambitions to focus more on higher-margin hybrid and gasoline-powered models.

The investment will support the Japanese automaker's previously announced battery electric vehicle assembly in Kentucky.

It also adds a battery pack assembly line to the facility, with batteries being supplied by Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina.

"We are grateful that they (Toyota) continue to invest in our commonwealth," said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

The Kentucky plant, a key hub for the Japanese automaker, provides employment to about 9,400 workers and assembles as many as 550,000 vehicles a year, including its popular Camry sedan.

Toyota also raised its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly 9% earlier in the day, after its third-quarter earnings raced past analysts' estimates thanks to a weaker yen and strong sales of high-margin cars and hybrid vehicles.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.