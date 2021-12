TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T will halt production at two domestic factories in Japan due to a supply shortage, news agency Jiji reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.