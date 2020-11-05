Toyota to double FY operating profit forecast to above $9.7 bln -paper

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T is likely to more than double its full-year operating profit forecast when it reports first-half earnings on Friday, the Mainichi daily reported, citing a strong recovery in vehicle sales in the United States and China.

Japan's top automaker is likely to project an operating profit of more than 1 trillion yen ($9.66 billion) for the year to March 31, 2021, from the 500 billion yen projected in August, the Mainichi said, without citing sources.

($1 = 103.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2740;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.