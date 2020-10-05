US Markets

Toyota to develop fuel-cell electric truck for North America market

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it would develop a heavy-duty fuel-cell electric truck with its subsidiary, Hino Motor Co, for the North American market.

The move expands upon Toyota's existing effort to develop a 25-ton Class 8 fuel-cell electric truck for the Japanese market, announced earlier this year. (https://reut.rs/2SreSJx)

The first demonstration truck is expected to be ready in the first half of 2021, Toyota said.

