Toyota to develop fuel-cell electric truck for North America market

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Monday it would develop a heavy-duty fuel-cell electric truck with its subsidiary, Hino Motor Co, for the North American market.

The move expands upon Toyota's existing effort to develop a 25-ton Class 8 fuel-cell electric truck for the Japanese market, announced earlier this year. (https://reut.rs/2SreSJx)

The first demonstration truck is expected to be ready in the first half of 2021, Toyota said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

