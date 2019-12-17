Toyota to deploy advanced self-driving capabilities in mobility service vehicles first

Contributor
Naomi Tajitsu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Toyota Motor Corp's automated driving R&D unit on Tuesday said it planned to deploy advanced self-driving capabilities in mobility service vehicles before it does so in personal-use vehicles.

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's 7203.T automated driving R&D unit on Tuesday said it planned to deploy advanced self-driving capabilities in mobility service vehicles before it does so in personal-use vehicles.

"'Level 4' (driving capabilities) is really what we're striving for to first appear in mobility as a service," James Kuffner, CEO of Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, told reporters at the opening of its new offices in Tokyo.

"It will take more time to achieve 'Level 4' for a personally owned vehicle," he added, referring to the automation level at which vehicles can drive themselves.

Toyota next year will release its first so-called Level 2 autonomous car capable of driving itself on the highway, as part of its strategy to develop self-driving cars over the next few decades.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-4563-2714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters