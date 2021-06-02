Toyota to demand parts suppliers reduce carbon emissions -Nikkei

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Toyota 7203.T will demand its parts suppliers reduce carbon emissions, starting this year, the Nikkei daily reported on Wednesday.

The Japanese carmaker will set an initial target for suppliers to cut carbon emissions by 3% this year, the report said.

