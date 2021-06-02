Toyota to demand parts suppliers reduce carbon emissions -Nikkei

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Toyota will demand its parts suppliers reduce carbon emissions, starting this year, the Nikkei daily reported on Wednesday.

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Toyota 7203.T will demand its parts suppliers reduce carbon emissions, starting this year, the Nikkei daily reported on Wednesday.

The Japanese carmaker will set an initial target for suppliers to cut carbon emissions by 3% this year, the report said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by David Goodman )

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters