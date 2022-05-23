Toyota to cut global production by 100,000 in June

Toyota Motor Corp will cut its global production plan by about 100,000 to roughly 850,000 in June due to the semiconductor shortage, it said on Tuesday.

The company did not change its estimate of producing about 9.7 million vehicles worldwide by March 2023.

