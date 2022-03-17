Toyota to cut April global production to 750,000 units

Contributor
Mariko Katsumura Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Toyota Motor Corp cut on Thursday its global vehicle production target by 150,000 units to 750,000 in April as a semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic weigh on the automaker.

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T cut on Thursday its global vehicle production target by 150,000 units to 750,000 in April as a semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic weigh on the automaker.

Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 800,000 units, it added.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters