Toyota to accept full union demand for wage hike for 3rd straight year - Asahi

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, the world's biggest automaker, is set to accept the union's demand in full for a rise in wages and bonus payments for the third consecutive year, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Toyota is set to disclose its decision at the first round of wage negotiations scheduled on Wednesday, the paper said.

(Reporting by Tokyo newsroom Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

