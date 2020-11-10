Toyota (TM) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, View Up

Toyota Motor TM posted fiscal second-quarter 2021 earnings of $3.15 per share, which handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 on the back of higher-than-expected revenues. However, the bottom line compared unfavorably with the year-ago earnings of $3.87 a share. Consolidated revenues came in at $63,835 million, beating the consensus mark of $62,213 million. Nonetheless, the top-line figure dropped 11.3% year over year amid coronavirus-led weaker year-over-year demand. Total costs and expenses declined 10.1% year over year to ¥6.3 trillion ($59 billion)

Segmental Results

The Automotive segment’s net revenues declined 9.7% year over year to ¥6.15 trillion ($57.89 billion) for third-quarter fiscal 2021. Operating profit for the quarter was ¥332.2 billion ($3.13 billion), down 32.2% year over year.

The Financial Services segment’s net revenues slid 1.9% from the prior-year quarter to ¥531.5 billion ($5 billion). The segment registered an operating income of ¥153 billion ($1.4 billion), up 30.5% from second-quarter fiscal 2020 levels.

All Other businesses’ net revenues slipped 48.5% from the year-ago period to ¥234 billion ($2.2 billion) for the reported quarter. Further, operating income plummeted 46.3% year over year to ¥15.3 billion ($144 million).

Financial Position

Toyota had cash and cash equivalents of ¥5.5 trillion ($52.2 billion) as of Sep 30, 2020. Long-term debt amounted to ¥12.1 trillion ($115 billion). At fiscal second quarter-end, operating cash flow was ¥616 billion, down 32.3% year over year.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance Updated

For fiscal 2021, Toyota — whose peers include Honda Motor HMC, Volkswagen VWAGY, and General Motors GM — expects consolidated vehicle sales of 7.5 million units, up from the prior forecast of 7.2 million units. Sales are expected to total ¥24 billion, up 8.3% from the previous guidance. Operating income is now projected at ¥1,300 billion, reflecting a whopping 160% increase from the prior estimate of ¥500 billion. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company intends to spend more than ¥1.1 trillion in R&D expenses, suggesting almost no change from the prior-year levels. Capex is envisioned at ¥1.4 trillion, indicating an increase from ¥1.37 trillion spent in fiscal 2020. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

