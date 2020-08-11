Toyota (TM) Q1 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates, Down Y/Y

Toyota Motor TM posted fiscal first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.06 per share, as against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.78. However, the bottom line compares unfavorably with the year-ago earnings of $4.32 a share.

Consolidated revenues came in at $42,778 million, surpassing the consensus mark of $36,517 million. Nonetheless, the top-line figure plunged 38.5% year over year. Depressed demand for vehicles and weak consumer sentiment amid the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in dismal performance of this Japan-based auto biggie.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

Segmental Results

The Automotive segment’s net revenues plummeted 42.8% year over year to ¥3.98 trillion ($36.96 billion) in first-quarter fiscal 2021. Operating loss in the quarter was ¥86.5 billion ($804 million), as against the year-ago profit of ¥617.8 billion.

The Financial Services segment’s net revenues declined 2.6% from the prior-year quarter to ¥534.9 billion ($4.96 billion). The segment registered an operating income of ¥92.2 billion ($857 million) compared with the ¥109.7 billion recorded in first-quarter fiscal 2020.

All Other businesses’ net revenues slipped 44.3% from the year-ago period to ¥206 billion ($1.91 billion) in the reported quarter. Further, the operating income declined 34.5% year over year to ¥9.3 billion ($86.4 million).

Financial Position

Toyota had cash and cash equivalents of ¥6.8 trillion ($63.1 billion) as of Jun 30, 2020. Long-term debt amounted to ¥12.6 trillion ($116.6 billion). At the end of the fiscal first quarter, operating cash flow was ¥673.2 million, up 3.4% year over year.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance

For fiscal 2021, Toyota expects consolidated vehicle sales of 7.2 million units, suggesting a decline from the fiscal 2020 levels. The auto giant expects the pandemic to hurt earnings and sales in the fiscal year.

Toyota expects operating income to slump 79.5% year over year to ¥500 billion. Sales are expected to total ¥24 billion, calling for a 19.8% decline from the fiscal 2020 levels. Despite the gloomy scenario, and bleak profit and sales forecast, the company intends to spend more than ¥1.1 trillion in R&D expenses, which suggests almost no change from the prior-fiscal levels.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Toyota currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Better-ranked stocks in the auto sector include Sonic Automotive Inc. SAH, AutoNation AN and LCI Industries LCII, each sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Sonic Automotive have appreciated 28.1%, year to date, compared with the industry’s rise of 9.6%.

Shares of AutoNation have rallied 11.6%, year to date, compared with the industry’s gain of 9.6%.

Shares of LCI Industries have appreciated 18.9%, year to date, as against the industry’s decline of 4.8%.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.