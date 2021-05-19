Toyota (TM) Nominates ZF & Mobileye for Advanced Safety Technology

Toyota Motor Corporation TM recently picked German Tier 1 supplier ZF and Mobileye, an Intel Corporation INTC company, for the development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to meet global safety regulations for use in upcoming Toyota vehicles.



Mobileye is a developer of chips for car cameras and driver-assistance features. ZF is a leading producer of automotive cameras driven by Mobileye technology.



As part of the collaboration, ZF and Mobileye will jointly work to produce advanced camera technology integrated with ZF radar technology to power advanced driver assistance platforms in Toyota vehicles. Mobileye’s EyeQ 4 will be merged with ZF’s Gen21 mid-range radar technology to comprehend the environment around Toyota vehicles. These technologies, in collaboration, will help alleviate accidents, while resulting in superior vehicle control. Moreover, these innovative technologies will deliver robust performance for ADAS functions.



Per the agreement, ZF will also take the onus if supplying its Gen21 mid-range radar and integrating camera and radar in Toyota vehicles. ZF’s Gen21 mid-range radar is a high-performance front radar, assisting in pedestrian detection with features like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.



The latest agreement marks the first time that ZF and Mobileye have been nominated by Toyota. Both ZF and Mobileye are ecstatic about the new relationship with Toyota as it will help the companies extend the reach of Mobileye and ZF safety technology worldwide.



For Toyota, this agreement is a victorious deal as ZF and Mobileye are considered an undefeatable combination for safety technology. This is because the two companies have a state-of-the-art approach toward enhancing road safety with features like automatic emergency braking and lane keeping. Moreover, the development of ADAS integrated with vision and radar sensors is a key step toward fully-automated self-driving systems.



The new systems will be integrated in a variety of Toyota cars, trucks and utility vehicles over the coming few years. Reportedly, these systems can further be upgraded with additional sensors and technologies, such as laser-based lidar and dynamic mapping.



Toyota, peers of which include Honda Motor HMC and Daimler AG DDAIF, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

