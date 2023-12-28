Toyota (TM) Logs Record Sales & Production on High Demand

Toyota Motor TM recorded an all-time high global production of 926,573 cars in November, representing a year-over-year rise of 11.2%. The automaker, along with its subsidiaries Hino Motors Ltd. and Daihatsu Motor Co., sold 986,262 vehicles in November, representing a year-over-year uptick of 12%.



The record sales and production in November are attributable to the steady demand from North America and Europe. An improvement in global chip shortage resulted in an increase in production outside of Japan. In November, Toyota’s production in Japan and overseas markets rose 18.3% and 7.9%, respectively.



In December, the automaker plans to ramp-up the production to increase its output to 10 million units in a year. It also aims to catch up with electric vehicle (EV) production giants such as Tesla and BYD.



The popularity of hybrid cars helped automakers achieve record sales in overseas markets. The sales in the overseas markets reached 765,317 units, whereas domestic sales rose to 139,749 units.



Toyota sold 343,981 electric vehicles globally in November, representing an uptick of 53.4% year over year. In November, its hybrid sales rose 52%, while battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales increased by 227%.



Per Toyota, a rise in global economic activity following the coronavirus pandemic benefited the company.



Toyota aims to generate 40% of its global sales from EVs by 2025 and 70% by 2030. The company plans to invest around $35 billion for a lineup of 30 BEVs by 2030. It aims to expand global sales of BEVs to 3.5 million units a year by 2030.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

TM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked players in the auto space are Stellantis N.V. STLA, Volvo VLVLY, and BYD Company Limited BYDDY. While STLA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, VLVLY and BYDDY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLA’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 12.3% and 11.3%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased 6 cents and 33 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY’s 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 4.2% and 70.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have improved 8 cents and 7 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 35.7% and 74.7%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 has moved up 62 cents in the past 90 days. The EPS estimate for 2024 has inched up by a penny in the past 60 days.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AB Volvo (VLVLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.