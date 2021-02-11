Toyota (TM) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Raises FY21 Outlook

Toyota Motor TM posted fiscal third-quarter 2021 earnings of $5.67 per share, which handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.65 on higher-than-expected revenues. Moreover, the bottom line compares favorably with the year-ago earnings of $4.79 a share.



Consolidated revenues came in at $78,044.7 million, beating the consensus mark of $73,567.5 million. The top-line figure also climbed 7.11% year over year.

Segmental Results

The Automotive segment’s net revenues for the fiscal third quarter increased 9.8% year over year to ¥7.5 trillion ($71.72 billion). Operating profit came in at ¥812.6 billion ($7.78 billion), up 42.3% year over year.



The Financial Services segment’s net revenues inched up 0.29% from the prior-year quarter to ¥554.5 billion ($5.3 billion). The segment registered an operating income of ¥152.3 billion ($1.46 billion), significantly up 111.8% from the third-quarter fiscal 2020 level.



All Other businesses’ net revenues plunged 33.6% from the year-ago period to ¥266.1 billion ($2.5 billion) in the reported quarter. Further, operating income dropped almost 8% year on year to ¥24.3 billion ($232.6 million).

Financial Position

Toyota had cash and cash equivalents of ¥4.5 trillion ($43.6 billion) as of Dec 31, 2020. Long-term debt amounted to ¥11.9 trillion ($115.3 billion). At the end of the fiscal third quarter, operating cash flow was ¥1,834 billion, down 8.5% year over year.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance Updated

For fiscal 2021, Toyota — peers of which include Honda Motor HMC, Volkswagen VWAGY, and General Motors GM — projects consolidated vehicle sales of 7.6 million units, up from the prior forecast of 7.5 million units. Sales are expected to total ¥26.5 trillion, up from the previous guidance of ¥26 trillion. Operating income is now projected at ¥2,000 billion, reflecting an increase from the prior estimate of ¥1,300 billion. The projections for R&D expenses and capex remain the same as last quarter. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company intends to spend almost ¥1,100 billion in R&D expenses, suggesting a slight decrease from the prior-year level of ¥1,110 billion. Capex is envisioned at ¥1.35 trillion, indicating a fall from the ¥1.37 trillion spent in fiscal 2020.



