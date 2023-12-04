Toyota (TM) Aims to Expand BEV Line-Up in Europe by 2026

Toyota Motor Corporation TM will expand its battery electric vehicle (“BEV”) model range in Europe to 6 by 2026. Per Reuters, the BEV line-up is expected to contribute more than 20% of total sales in Europe by 2026.



The automaker plans to sell more than 250,000 BEVs per year in Europe by 2026 as it aims to regain momentum in the market currently led by its rivals.



Besides the bZ4X, which is currently on sale and the Compact sports utility vehicle (“SUV”) concept displayed last year, Toyota has introduced the Urban SUV Concept and the Sport Crossover Concept that it plans to sell in Europe in the coming years.



The Urban SUV Concept is scheduled to launch next year, whereas the Sport Crossover Concept is likely to launch in 2025.



Toyota’s ratio of electrified vehicles sold to total sales in fiscal 2023 was 29.6%. The company expects the ratio to increase to 37.2% in fiscal 2024. It plans to invest 4 trillion yen ($35 billion) for a line-up of 30 BEVs by 2030 and expand BEVs’ global sales to 3.5 million units a year by 2030.



Toyota is also gearing up to launch a series of new batteries. The first one will be a performance version that will double the driving range and reduce the cost by 20% compared with the bZ4X.



The next one will be a better-quality, low-cost battery with a new shape and a bipolar structure. It will have lithium iron phosphate as its principal material. Compared with the bZ4X, it will have a 20% higher driving range and a 40% lower cost.



The third battery will be high performance and it will use bipolar technologies and a high nickel cathode. It is expected to have a higher driving range and lower cost than its forerunners.



Per Andrea Carlucci, vice president of Product Strategy and Marketing of Toyota Motor Europe, the automaker has made a technological breakthrough in the long-standing durability challenge of solid-state batteries and plans to commercialize it in 2027-2028 with a production capacity of several tens of thousands of vehicles.

