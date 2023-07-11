Toyota targets Europe, China in hydrogen sales pivot

By focusing on China and Europe, where hydrogen production and demand is higher, Toyota aims to bring costs down, Nakajima said, adding that the automaker would also look to strengthen ties with other companies.

In May, Toyota and Daimler Truck Holding DTGGe.DE said they had agreed to cooperate on hydrogen technology and reached a preliminary deal to combine their truck businesses in Japan.

Toyota launched its dedicated fuel-cell unit, the Hydrogen Factory, with 1,350 staff earlier this month.

A fuel cell vehicle uses an electric motor like an EV but draws power from a fuel stack where hydrogen is separated by a catalyst to produce electricity.

Consumer adoption of fuel-cells has been limited by high costs and a limited network of fuelling stations, but hydrogen-powered vehicles can refuel quickly and have a long range.

Toyota launched the first fuel-cell vehicle nearly a decade ago with the Mirai, a niche car it has marketed in California.

In Japan, where the government has backed hydrogen as an energy-security alternative, Toyota could work with local governments to transition diesel-powered fleets of vehicles such as ambulances and garbage trucks to fuel-cell technology, Nakajima said.

Toyota said it expects theglobal marketfor fuel cells to grow to around $35 billion by 2030, up more than 15-fold from 2020 levels, citing a forecast from market research firm Fuji Keizai.

Honda Motor 7267.T is targeting annual sales of around 60,000 vehicles with a fuel-cell system jointly developed with General Motors GM.N in 2030, it said in February.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kevin Krolicki and Louise Heavens)

