Toyota, Suzuki to build hybrid vehicle for India, global markets

By Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI, June 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T said on Friday they will begin production in August of their first hybrid vehicle in India, as part of a partnership formed by the two Japanese carmakers in 2017.

The hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV), developed by Suzuki, will be manufactured at Toyota's local plant in southern India. The SUV will be sold in India and exported to markets including Africa, the companies said in a statement.

The powertrains of the SUV will be equipped with mild hybrid developed by Suzuki and strong hybrid developed by Toyota.

