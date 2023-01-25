Toyota suspends second shift at all Japan plants due to snow

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said it was suspending the second shift at all 14 factories in Japan on Wednesday due to disruption from the heavy snowfall around the country.

The Japanese automaker said normal operations would resume on Thursday.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Maki Shiraki Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

