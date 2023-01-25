Toyota suspends second shift at all Japan plants due to snow

Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

January 25, 2023 — 05:06 am EST

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama and Maki Shiraki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said it was suspending the second shift at all 14 factories in Japan on Wednesday due to disruption from the heavy snowfall around the country.

The Japanese automaker said normal operations would resume on Thursday.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Maki Shiraki Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.