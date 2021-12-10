Toyota suspends production at two more factories

Changes attribution to company spokesperson

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota 7203.T has suspended production at two more factories, in addition to two already halted because of a supply shortage, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The additional stoppage takes to 5,500 the number of affected units from about 3,500.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.