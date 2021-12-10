Toyota suspends production at two more factories

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota 7203.T has suspended production at two more factories, in addition to two already halted because of a supply shortage, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The additional stoppage takes to 5,500 the number of affected units from about 3,500.

