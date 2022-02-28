Toyota supplier says servers hit by virus in run-up to suspected cyber attack that led to production halt

Recasts lead, adds details from supplier Kojima Industries

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - A Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T supplier said its computer servers were hit by a virus over the weekend in the run-up to a suspected cyber attack that forced the Japanese automaker to suspend domestic production on Tuesday.

Kojima Industries Corp, which provides plastic parts and electronic components to Toyota, said in a statement that unspecified threatening messages accompanied the virus. It said it disconnected its network from those of clients and external servers on Sunday morning.

The company said it was in contact with authorities.

Toyota on Tuesday suspended domestic factory operations, which will cut car output by about 13,000, after the suspected attack.

A Toyota spokesperson said on Tuesday it does not yet have an update on production plans for Wednesday.

No information was available about who was behind the possible attack, nor the motive. It came just after Japan joined Western allies in clamping down on Russia after it invaded Ukraine, although it was unclear whether the suspected attack was related.

Toyota shares rose 0.6% in early trade on Tuesday, while the broader Tokyo market was up 1.6%.

