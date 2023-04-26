Toyota supplier Denso posts 86% rise in Q4 profit

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Denso Corp 6902.T, a leading supplier to Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, reported an 86.3% rise in fourth quarter operating profit on Thursday, slightly missing analysts' estimates.

It posted 158.1 billion yen ($1.18 billion) in operating profit for the three months to end-March, versus an average 161.51 billion yen profit estimated by 10 analysts.

A year earlier, the company earned 84.9 billion yen in profit.

($1 = 133.5300 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.