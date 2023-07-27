News & Insights

Toyota supplier Denso posts 48% rise in Q1 profit

Credit: REUTERS/Siu Chiu

July 27, 2023 — 10:27 pm EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Denso 6902.T, a leading supplier to Toyota 7203.T, posted a 48.3% rise in first quarter profit on Friday, missing analysts' estimates.

Operating profit for the three months to end-June totalled 94.38 billion yen ($676.90 million), versus the average of 145.78 billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts.

A year earlier, the company earned 63.6 billion yen in profit.

($1 = 139.4300 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.