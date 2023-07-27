Toyota supplier Denso posts 48% rise in Q1 profit

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Denso 6902.T, a leading supplier to Toyota 7203.T, posted a 48.3% rise in first quarter profit on Friday, missing analysts' estimates.

Operating profit for the three months to end-June totalled 94.38 billion yen ($676.90 million), versus the average of 145.78 billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts.

A year earlier, the company earned 63.6 billion yen in profit.

($1 = 139.4300 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.