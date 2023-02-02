Toyota supplier Denso cuts full-year operating profit forecast

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Denso Corp 6902.T, a leading supplier to Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, on Friday slashed its annual operating profit forecast by 12.5%, missing analysts' estimates.

The company, a major manufacturer of automotive parts and chips, lowered its full-year operating profit forecast to 420 billion yen ($3.26 billion) for the year to end-March, a 60 billion-yen cut from the 480 billion yen expected previously.

That was lower than a 474.21 billion yen average forecast by 20 analysts.

($1 = 128.6600 yen)

