Toyota, Subaru shares drop after EV recall announcements

June 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and Subaru Corp 7270.T dropped on Friday after the two Japanese car makers said a day earlier that they would recall a total of 5,300 electric vehicles because of a risk the wheels could come loose.

Subaru fell around 4% and Toyota was down 1.3%.

