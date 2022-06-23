Toyota, Subaru shares drop after EV recall announcements

June 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and Subaru Corp 7270.T dropped on Friday after the two Japanese car makers said a day earlier that they would recall a total of 5,300 electric vehicles because of a risk the wheels could come loose.

Subaru fell around 4% and Toyota was down 1.3%.

(Reporting by Tokyo bureau; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((miyoung.kim@thomsonreuters.com; 65 6870 3026; Reuters Messaging: miyoung.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.