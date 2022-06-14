Toyota, slow to move to EVs, says it offers choices to meet customer needs

TOYOTA, Japan, June 15 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, under scrutiny from investors over its commitment to embrace battery electric vehicles (BEV), said on Wednesday it needed to offer a variety of choices to meet different environments and needs from customers.

The world's largest automaker by sales kicked off its annual general meeting on Wednesday under fire from activists and environmentally minded investors for being slow to fully electrify its fleet and not phasing out gasoline-powered cars and lobbying on climate policy.

