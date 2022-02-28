Toyota shares fall after domestic factory suspension

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday morning after the company announced it suspended domestic factory operations for that day due to a suspected cyber attack at one of its suppliers.

A spokesperson at the supplier, Kojima Industries Corp, which provides plastic parts and electronic components to the Japanese automaker, said on Monday it appeared to have been the victim of some kind of cyber attack. (nL1N2V30UK)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kim Coghill)

