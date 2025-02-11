Toyota Shares Decline 5% Since Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Shares of Toyota TM have lost 5.3% since it posted third-quarter fiscal 2025 results. It reported earnings per share (EPS) of $9.98, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 and rose from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $6.81. Consolidated revenues came in at $81.35 billion, which beat the consensus mark of $78.36 billion but declined from $81.54 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Toyota had cash and cash equivalents of ¥9.41 trillion ($59.8 billion) as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was ¥21.1 trillion ($134.4 billion), up from ¥21.15 trillion as of March 31, 2024.

Segmental Results

The Automotive segment’s net revenues for the fiscal third quarter increased 1.7% year over year to ¥11.25 trillion ($73.8 billion), surpassing our estimates of ¥10.71 trillion. Operating profit came in at ¥1 trillion ($6.61 billion), which declined 31.7% from the year-ago period but exceeded our estimate of ¥912.9 billion.



The Financial Services segment’s net revenues rose 10.9% from the prior-year quarter to ¥1.02 trillion ($6.71 billion). The metric outpaced our forecast of ¥933.5 billion. The segment registered an operating income of ¥163.7 billion ($1.07 billion), which fell 4.8% from the third-quarter fiscal 2024 but surpassed our estimate of ¥120.1 billion.



All Other businesses’ net revenues totaled ¥393 billion ($2.58 billion) in the reported quarter, which increased 10% year over year and topped our projection of ¥377.9 billion. The unit generated an operating profit of ¥50.5 billion ($331.5 million), which rose 14.5% year over year and topped our estimate of ¥34.4 billion.

Toyota’s FY25 Guidance

For fiscal 2025, Toyota projects total retail vehicle sales of 10.85 million units, indicating a decrease from 11.09 million units sold in fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2025 sales are expected to total ¥47 trillion compared with ¥45 trillion recorded in fiscal 2024. Operating income is projected to be ¥4.7 trillion, indicating a contraction of 12.2% year over year.



Pretax profit is estimated to be ¥6.18 trillion, implying a decline from ¥6.96 trillion generated in fiscal 2024. R&D expenses are envisioned to be ¥1.3 trillion compared with ¥1.2 trillion spent in fiscal 2024. Capex is forecasted to be ¥2.15 trillion compared with ¥2.01 trillion spent in fiscal 2024.

