Toyota September U.S. Sales Up 13.9%

October 03, 2023 — 10:45 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America reported U.S. September 2023 sales of 203,904 vehicles, up 13.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.5 percent on a daily selling rate or DSR basis versus September 2022.

September 2023 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 64,298, representing 31.5 percent of total monthly sales.

Lexus division posted September sales of 26,250 vehicles, up 20.9 percent on a volume basis and up 16.2 percent on a DSR basis.

Toyota division posted September sales of 177,654 vehicles, up 12.9 percent on a volume basis and up 8.6 percent on a DSR basis.

For the third quarter of 2023, Toyota Motor North America reported U.S. sales of 590,296 vehicles, up 12.2 percent on a volume basis and up 10.8 percent on a DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 184,666, representing 31.3 percent of total year-to-date sales.

For the third quarter of 2023, Toyota division reported sales of 515,400 vehicles, up 12.4 percent on a volume basis and up 11 percent on a DSR basis.

For the third quarter of 2023, Lexus division reported sales of 74,896 vehicles, up 10.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.5 percent on a DSR basis.

