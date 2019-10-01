Toyota September U.S. Sales Down 16.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America reported that its sales for the month of September 2019 were 169,656 vehicles, a decrease of 16.5 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 9.2 percent on a daily selling rate basis compared to September 2018.

Toyota division posted September 2019 sales of 150,796 vehicles, down 15.5 percent on a volume basis and down 8.2 percent on a daily selling rate basis.

Lexus division posted September 2019 sales of 18,860 vehicles, down 23.3 percent on a volume basis and down 16.7 percent on a daily selling rate basis.

