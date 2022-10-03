Toyota September U.S Sales Up 17.1%

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America reported that U.S sales for the month of September 2022 were 179,050 vehicles, up 17.1 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2021. Monthly sales of electrified vehicles totaled 35,419, representing nearly 20 percent of total monthly sales.

Toyota division posted September sales of 157,332 vehicles, up 20.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus division posted September sales of 21,718 vehicles, down 4.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

For the third quarter of 2022, Toyota Motor North America reported U.S. sales of 526,017 vehicles, down 7.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 111,713, representing 21.2 percent of total year-to-date sales.

For the third quarter of 2022, Toyota division reported sales of 458,493 vehicles, down 5.4 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis.

For the third quarter of 2022, Lexus division reported sales of 67,524 vehicles, down 16.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

