Toyota seeks $9.2-bln credit line from Sumitomo Mitsui, MUFG Bank - Kyodo

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T has sought a credit line totaling 1 trillion yen ($9.23 billion) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and MUFG Bank as a coronavirus pandemicdrives up fund-raising costs, Kyodo News said on Friday.

In an email, Toyota declined to comment, saying, "We continuously evaluate our fundraising needs, but regarding reports in the press, we do not have anything to announce at this time."

SMBC and MUFG Bank said they did not comment on individual companies.

($1=108.3800 yen)

