Toyota seeks $9.2 bln credit line from Sumitomo Mitsui, MUFG Bank - Kyodo

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T has sought a credit line totaling 1 trillion yen ($9.23 billion) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and MUFG Bank as fund-raising costs rise on the back of the coronavirus pandemic, Kyodo News reported on Friday.

The three companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 108.3800 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2740;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.