Toyota says trucking protests force cuts to Canadian production

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Wednesday it did not expect its auto plants in Ontario to produce vehicles for the rest of the week, because of supply problems stemming from COVID-19 trucking protests and other factors.

"Due to a number of supply chain, severe weather and COVID related challenges, Toyota continues to face shortages affecting production at our North American plants, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada," the company said.

Toyota builds the RAV4 model and its hybrid version as well as the Lexus RX 350 and the RX 450h at its Ontario plants.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

