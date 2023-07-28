News & Insights

Toyota says to sell $1.8 billion worth of KDDI shares

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

July 28, 2023 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Friday it has decided to sell around a 250 billion yen ($1.80 billion) stake in KDDI Corp 9433.T.

The world's largest automaker by sales said the Japanese telecom company will buy back shares at 3,900 yen a piece, the company said in a statement.

Toyota's stakes in KDDI will fall to 11.71% from 14.68%.

($1 = 139.0500 yen)

