Toyota says to restart all domestic production from Wednesday

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T will restart all domestic production from Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

The automaker's 14 domestic factories were forced to suspend their operations on Tuesday following a cyber attack at one of its suppliers.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kim Coghill)

