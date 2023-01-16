Toyota says to produce 10.6 mln vehicles in 2023

January 16, 2023 — 03:30 am EST

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Monday said it expects to produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection if it faces an impact from parts supply shortages.

The car giant said that it set a baseline production volume with a downward risk fluctuation range of about 10% if it would encounter shortages in the supply of parts, such as semiconductors.

