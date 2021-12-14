US Markets
Toyota says to have 30 battery electric line-up of vehicles by 2030

Tim Kelly Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T will introduce a full line up of 30 battery electric vehicles by 2030 and will invest a further 500 billion yen ($4.40 billion) in boosting battery production, the company CEO Akio Toyoda announced on Tuesday.

($1 = 113.5900 yen)

