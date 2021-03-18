Markets
TM

Toyota Says Reported Thai Bribery Probe To U.S. Authorities

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) disclosed in a regulatory filling on Thursday that it had reported possible anti-bribery violations related to a Thai subsidiary to the U.S. SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice in April 2020. The company was cooperating with their investigations.

The company stated that the investigations could result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties, fines or other sanctions, or litigation by the DOJ or the SEC. The company cannot predict the scope, duration or outcome of the matter at this time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular