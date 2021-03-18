Toyota Says Reported Thai Bribery Probe To U.S. Authorities

(RTTNews) - Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) disclosed in a regulatory filling on Thursday that it had reported possible anti-bribery violations related to a Thai subsidiary to the U.S. SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice in April 2020. The company was cooperating with their investigations.

The company stated that the investigations could result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties, fines or other sanctions, or litigation by the DOJ or the SEC. The company cannot predict the scope, duration or outcome of the matter at this time.

