Toyota says no impact on output, no injuries after fire at Motomachi site

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A Toyota Motor 7203.T spokeswoman said there was no impact on production and no injuries after a fire broke out on the site of its Motomachi plant in Aichi, central Japan, on Monday.

The fire started at a production technology development building where manufacturing does not take place, the spokeswoman said, adding that firefighters were working to contain the fire as of 0630 GMT.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

