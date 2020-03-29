Toyota says most Europe plants won't restart until April 20 at earliest

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Monday that it would extend a suspension at all of its factories in Europe with the exception of Russia until further notice, with a restart expected no earlier than April 20.

With the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, Toyota had suspended production from around mid-March in France, Britain, the Czech Republic, Poland, Turkey and Portugal. Its Russian factory will be closed from March 30 to April 3, it said.

It has already halted production in all of North America.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

