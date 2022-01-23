Toyota says its Tianjin joint venture resumed production on Jan 22

Contributor
Norihiko Shirouzu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Toyota said operations at its joint venture complex in the eastern Chinese city of Tianjin resumed operations on Saturday after measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 prompted it to shut the plant, a Toyota spokesperson said.

SHANGHAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Toyota 7203.T said operations at its joint venture complex in the eastern Chinese city of Tianjin resumed operations on Saturday after measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 prompted it to shut the plant, a Toyota spokesperson said.

The site, which Toyota runs with Chinese automaker FAW Group, was shut on Jan. 10 for 11 days, the Beijing-based spokesperson told Reuters on Monday. The plant was shut due to the impact on suppliers of mandatory COVID-19 testing of city residents.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters