Toyota says information on about 296,000 users of its T-Connect service leaked

Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it had found that the information of about 296,000 customers using its T-Connect service might have been leaked.

Toyota said 296,019 email addresses and customer numbers of those using T-Connect, a telematics service that connects vehicles via a network, were potentially leaked.

There was no possibility that users' sensitive personal information, such as names, phone numbers or credit card information, were leaked, Toyota said in a statement.

