Toyota says information on about 296,000 users of its T-Connect service leaked

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Friday it had found that the information of about 296,000 customers using its T-Connect service might have been leaked.

Toyota said 296,019 email addresses and customer numbers of those using T-Connect, a telematics service that connects vehicles via a network, were potentially leaked.

There was no possibility that users' sensitive personal information, such as names, phone numbers or credit card information, were leaked, Toyota said in a statement.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by Jason Neely)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.