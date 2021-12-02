Toyota says all Europe sales will be zero-emission cars by 2035

Contributor
Tim Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Toyota Motor Corp said all new vehicle sales in Western Europe will be zero-emission models by 2035, as the world's biggest automaker complies with tighter emission rules in the region.

By 2030, at least half of Toyota's model mix will be zero emission, including electric vehicles (EV) and hydrogen fuel cell cars, Toyota said in a press release on Thursday.

Toyota, like other car makers, is releasing a slew of electric cars to meet tougher emission regulations in key markets such as Western Europe.

Unlike some auto companies, however, it has not committed to abandoning gasoline cars altogether, arguing that some regions are not yet ready for a switch to EVs or other alternative propulsion technologies.

Toyota said sales of electrified vehicles, such as EVs and hybrid cars, would help it expand vehicle sales in the region to around 1.3 million units in 2022 from 1.07 million this year.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters