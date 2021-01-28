Toyota says 2020 global sales at 9.52 mln vehicles

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Thursday its group-wide global sales fell 11.3% to 9.528 million vehicles in 2020.

Kyodo News said Toyota became the world's top-selling automaker for the first time in five years, surpassing Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

