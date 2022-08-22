Toyota resumes operations at Sichuan plant with in-house power generator

Contributor
Mariko Katsumura Reuters
Published

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T gradually resumed operations at its Sichuan plant in China on Monday using an in-house power generator, the company's spokesperson said.

The Japanese automaker had suspended operations at the plant in Sichuan province after local authorities issued an order to conserve electricity amid a long drought and heatwave.

