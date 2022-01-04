Toyota reports 10.4% jump in U.S. auto sales for 2021

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Tuesday reported a 10.4% jump in U.S. auto sales for 2021, as it overcame supply chain snarls to meet strong demand from customers.

The Japanese automaker said its sales came in at 2.3 million vehicles for the year, up from 2.1 million vehicles a year earlier.

The company reported a 30.2% drop in U.S. vehicle sales for December.

