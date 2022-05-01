Toyota reopens plant in China's Changchun as COVID-19 curbs ease - Kyodo

Contributor
Junko Fujita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Toyota Motor Corp reopened a joint-venture plant in Changchun, which was suspended since mid-March, as the Chinese city's lockdown measures were eased, Kyodo news said on Sunday.

The Japanese automaker plans to resume regular operations on Wednesday, the report said, citing an unnamed source.

China auto sales plunged 11.7% in March from a year earlier, after the country imposed strict lockdowns to contain the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

